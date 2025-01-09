252816
Oliver Fire Department looking for new team members to apply

Seeking more firefighters

With the start of the new year, The Oliver Fire Department is looking to add more members to its team.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the fire department said it is currently accepting firefighter applications.

"The Oliver Fire Department is looking for individuals interested in becoming a part of the team," reads the post.

Applications will be open until February.

Forms can be picked up at Oliver Town Hall or online here, and dropped off at Town Hall or sent to [email protected].

