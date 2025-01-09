Southern Okanagan Sportsman's Association raises $1.5 K for school meal program

Photo: Southern Okanagan Sportsman's Association

The Southern Okanagan Sportsman's Association raised over $1,000 to support the Starfish Pack meal program for Oliver school children.

In a social media post on Wednesday the association shared news of the donation raised from its annual turkey shoot in December.

"The Southern Okanagan Sportsman's Association is proud to give, for a second year, a check in the amout of $1,500 to [...] the Starfish program which feeds about 40 deserving school kids from Oliver on weekends," reads the post.

Those interested in donating to the Starfish Pack Program can email [email protected].