'Extremely icy' roads play a role in Hwy 3 crash leaving one dead, another seriously injured

"Extremely icy" conditions contributed to a crash east of Osoyoos Monday afternoon, resulting in one dead and another seriously injured.

The fatal incident occurred near Sasquatch Trail after 3 p.m., resulting in Hwy 3 being closed until about 10:30 p.m, with a detour via Caribou Way.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, the two-vehicle incident occurred after a westbound vehicle lost control and crossed the centre line into the path of an eastbound vehicle.

"Road conditions in the area at the time of the collision were extremely icy and the investigation to this point has indicated the icy conditions are the main cause of the first vehicle losing control," said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda in an email.

Both vehicles were occupied by two people. As a result, a 58-year-old passenger died, and a 19-year old passenger suffered serious injuries.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of all involved," Bayda said.