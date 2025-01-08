Town of Oliver merch a hit as municipality shares B.C.'s most popular baby name

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Oliver council shared a lighthearted moment celebrating that the town shares B.C.'s most popular baby name in 2024.

During a committee meeting on Monday, Coun. Terry Schafer brought up the news, while poking fun at a neighbouring municipality.

"I don't know if anybody else heard that the most popular baby name in 2024 was Oliver — probably not too many kids named Osoyoos," Schafer said to a round of laughter.

Oliver beat out Noah as the top baby name last year, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures for 2024.

As the name Oliver has been a growing trend in recent years, some youngsters are already fans of Town of Oliver merchandise.



"The pencils that we had from town of Oliver, those red pencils — unbelievable how many kids or grandma's were coming up saying, 'My son's name, or my grandkids name is Oliver, and the pencil was just the best gift ever,'" said Denise Blashko, Grow Oliver coordinator.