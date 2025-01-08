Town of Oliver looking into possibly replacing new vehicles with electric models

Photo: Shutterstock

The Town of Oliver is looking into the cost and feasibility of replacing all future vehicles with electric models.

During a special open meeting on Monday, council decided to assess the feasible difference between electric and gas vehicles moving forward, following discussion on 2025-29 capital expenses.

"All of the vehicles that we're looking to purchase from now on, that I've got built into tenure capital, are electric vehicles. One, [it's] to try and meet our Climate Action Plan, and to have that transition, essentially," staff said.

During the meeting, council discussed one particular vehicle replacement and the price difference of the electric quarter-ton pick-up truck versus a gas half-ton pick-up truck, which amounted to a $20,000 difference.

The town is looking to replace a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, as it is past its service life.

According to staff, the new electric pick-up model would amount to $78,000, plus additional costs such as a rack, beacon, seat covers, and outfitting the vehicle with town logos. The total expense is budgeted at $90,000.

"We have climate dollars that we can utilize to help offset what our normal cost would be, and also to try and meet the 2030 Climate Action Plan for municipalities," staff continued.

"This is the only thing that reduces emissions, a great reduction to emissions that we can do. And hence, sort of why we're moving into this, this realm [...] Canada, in 2035 I believe it is no longer making gas vehicles."

Staff added that there are several grants and incentives related to climate-friendly initiatives each year.

Canadas Emissions Reduction Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent from 2005 by 2030.

Mayor Martin Johansen asked for a business case to be presented to council, detailing the difference between gas and electric options for the town's fleets.

"What I'd like to see on that is kind of the business case associated with that lower cost of operating and maintenance," Johansen said. "I'm wondering also, assuming that it makes sense, that the difference could be funded out of the climate action reserve."



Two other councillors voiced support of the vehicle business assessment, with Coun. David Mattes saying the town's priority is to manage spending versus emissions via EVs.



Further details regarding the new vehicle options will be presented during an upcoming council meeting.