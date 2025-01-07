247694
253066
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Town reminds Osoyoos dog owners to licence their pooch

Dog licences to be renewed

- | Story: 526342

The Town of Osoyoos is reminding dog owners to renew their pooch's licence for the new year.

In a notice issued Tuesday, the municipality said the licences can be purchased at Town Hall at 8707 Main Street.

The licencing fees are as follows:

  • Fees if purchased by January 31, 2025
    - Unaltered Dog: $50.00
    - Altered Dog: $20.00
  • Fees if purchased after January 31, 2025
    - Unaltered Dog: $60.00
    - Altered Dog: $30.00

Osoyoos dog owners must license their dog(s).

For more information on Osoyoos dog licences and animal control click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

253067


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826


Real Estate
5074936
1835 Nancee Way Ct
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$459,000
more details
253067






Send us your News Tips!


248520


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Nami
Nami South Okanagan BC SPCA >


251350


251790
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
252285