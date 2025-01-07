Town reminds Osoyoos dog owners to licence their pooch

Photo: Pixabay

The Town of Osoyoos is reminding dog owners to renew their pooch's licence for the new year.

In a notice issued Tuesday, the municipality said the licences can be purchased at Town Hall at 8707 Main Street.

The licencing fees are as follows:

Fees if purchased by January 31, 2025

- Unaltered Dog: $50.00

- Altered Dog: $20.00

- Unaltered Dog: $60.00

- Altered Dog: $30.00

Osoyoos dog owners must license their dog(s).



For more information on Osoyoos dog licences and animal control click here.