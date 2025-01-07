Town reminds Osoyoos dog owners to licence their pooch

Photo: Pixabay
The Town of Osoyoos is reminding dog owners to renew their pooch's licence for the new year.
In a notice issued Tuesday, the municipality said the licences can be purchased at Town Hall at 8707 Main Street.
The licencing fees are as follows:
- Fees if purchased by January 31, 2025
- Unaltered Dog: $50.00
- Altered Dog: $20.00
- Fees if purchased after January 31, 2025
- Unaltered Dog: $60.00
- Altered Dog: $30.00
Osoyoos dog owners must license their dog(s).
For more information on Osoyoos dog licences and animal control click here.