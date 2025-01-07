252816
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos RCMP and Crime Stoppers ask public for help spotting stolen truck

Searching for stolen truck

The South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers and Osoyoos RCMP are requesting for people to keep their eyes peeled for a truck that was stolen recently from the area.

According to Crime Stoppers, the 1999 red Ford F250 with a red snow plow attached was stolen from Osoyoos during the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 and quote file 2024-6156.

Those whole would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit online at www.sostips.ca

