Osoyoos RCMP and Crime Stoppers ask public for help spotting stolen truck

Photo: Crime Stoppers

The South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers and Osoyoos RCMP are requesting for people to keep their eyes peeled for a truck that was stolen recently from the area.

According to Crime Stoppers, the 1999 red Ford F250 with a red snow plow attached was stolen from Osoyoos during the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 and quote file 2024-6156.

Those whole would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit online at www.sostips.ca