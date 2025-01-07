Multi-vehicle incident saw Hwy 3 hampered for several hours east of Osoyoos Monday

Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department

A serious multi-vehicle incident on Anarchist Mountain, east of Osoyoos, impacted Highway 3 for several hours Monday afternoon.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department said crews were called out to the incident around 3:20 p.m.

"AMFD members responded to a serious MVI that resulted in the complete closure of Highway 3 for several hours," reads the post.



"We would like to extend our thanks to all the motorists affected by the closure for their patience in allowing our crews to work safely at the scene."