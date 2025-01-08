247694
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Town of Osoyoos to hear public input on the 2025 budget and tax rates

Public budget talks continue

Osoyoos residents will be able to give input on the town's 2025 five-year budget and tax rates in a public meeting this week.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Town of Osoyoos will be holding the special open meeting to hear from residents about the proposed budget, held at the Sonora Community Centre.

So far, the municipality has green lit water, sewer, and landfill fees ahead of its full five-year financial plan. However, the user fees have not yet been fully adopted.

A proposed 9.65 per cent increase is set for water user fees, a 6.63 per cent increase is slated for sewer fees, and a 3 per cent increase is proposed for garbage/recycling fees.

Osoyoos residents have taken a close reading of financial documents following the town's contentious 2024 five -year budget process, which initially proposed a 40 per cent tax hike related to largely related to beleaguered water infrastructure. The tax hike was later reduced to 26 per cent following public backlash.

Individuals wishing to speak at Thursday's meeting must pre-register with [email protected] or phone 250-495-6515 by Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Registered participants will have five minutes to speak. The special open meeting will be streamed online here.

To view related budget documents click here.

