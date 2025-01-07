South Okanagan community mourns loss of 'beloved' elected official for rural Oliver

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department

UPDATE: 4:16 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is extending their condolences to the family and friends of Rick Knodel, Electoral Area “C” Director.

The rural Oliver area director passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

In a published statement, the RDOS said that his passing is a big loss for the South Okanagan commmunity.

"Rick was committed to addressing local issues, fostering community development, and preserving the unique character of the South Okanagan-Similkameen region," they shared.

Knodel served as director from Oct. 20, 2018, until his passing on Jan. 7, 2025. He previously served one term as an alternate director.

Before entering local government, Knodel worked as a boilermaker, the RDOS shared. He grew up in the Oliver area and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair, said in the news release that Knodel was "a proud and dedicated father and husband.”

“He was known for his down-to-earth personality and tireless advocacy on behalf of residents, business owners, and agricultural producers. His commitment to sustainable growth, agricultural stewardship, and fiscal responsibility earned him the respect of colleagues, staff, and residents alike,” he added.

Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen also expressed his sadness in hearing about the loss.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this tough time,” he added. “Rick was a dedicated Director for the RDOS who was always working hard to represent his constituents. His advocacy work extended far beyond Electoral Area “C” and was always well-researched and relevant.

"Rick was a genuinely caring person and his use of humour helped make difficult conversations better. I’m going to miss our discussions where we talked at length about local issues and what we could do to make life better for everyone. I considered Rick a great friend and I’m going to miss him dearly.”

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne posted to social media to express his sadness at the news of Knodel's passing as well.

"I will miss our conversations, his great one-liners, his wit, and his wisdom. It's been an honour to serve with you, Rick. You will always be remembered, our Valley has a hole in it," his post reads.

Kaleden-area director Subrina Monteith said in her post that she has lost someone she considered a mentor.

"Rick called me on Saturday to update me on many important topics and share some wisdom through his discomfort and pain, he took the time to make sure I knew what was important. I'll never forget his kindness, humour and mentorship," she said.

The RDOS Board said they recognize the "profound impact this loss will have on the community and is offering support to Director Knodel’s family during this difficult time."

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Rick Knodel, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Area C Director for rural Oliver, has died.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department announced Knodel's passing, adding that the "beloved" director and supporter of the fire crew died from "health complications."

"We have never been as fortunate before to have had such a giving and caring supporter of both the fire department, and of his community," reads the post.

"Rick always fought hard for what he believed in and always took the time to ensure the people around him, as well as his constituents, were taken care of."



The RDOS also acknowledged Knodel's passing.

Erick Thompson, RDOS manager of communications and engagement, said the district is preparing a full statement to be released Thursday.