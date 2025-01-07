'Beloved' elected official for rural Oliver has died

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department

Rick Knodel, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Area C Director for rural Oliver, has died.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department announced Knodel's passing, adding that the "beloved" director and supporter of the fire crew died from "health complications."

"We have never been as fortunate before to have had such a giving and caring supporter of both the fire department, and of his community," reads the post.

"Rick always fought hard for what he believed in and always took the time to ensure the people around him, as well as his constituents, were taken care of."



The RDOS also acknowledged Knodel's passing.

Erick Thompson, RDOS manager of communications and engagement, said the district is preparing a full statement to be released Thursday.