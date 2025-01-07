249969
Oliver/Osoyoos  

'Beloved' elected official for rural Oliver has died

'Beloved' rural director dies

- | Story: 526279

Rick Knodel, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Area C Director for rural Oliver, has died.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department announced Knodel's passing, adding that the "beloved" director and supporter of the fire crew died from "health complications."

"We have never been as fortunate before to have had such a giving and caring supporter of both the fire department, and of his community," reads the post.

"Rick always fought hard for what he believed in and always took the time to ensure the people around him, as well as his constituents, were taken care of."

The RDOS also acknowledged Knodel's passing.

Erick Thompson, RDOS manager of communications and engagement, said the district is preparing a full statement to be released Thursday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

251164


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826


Real Estate
5048730
#18 4100 Gallaghers Parkland Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,197,000
more details
251164






Send us your News Tips!




South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Nami
Nami South Okanagan BC SPCA >


252388


252043
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
252674