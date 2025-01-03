252591
Osoyoos fire, emergency crews aided truck over embankment off Highway 3 in town

Osoyoos fire crews responded to a single-vehicle incident on Highway 3 Friday afternoon that briefly snarled traffic.

Three trucks and 11 personnel went to the emergency call.

"On arrival of the first truck, firefighters came up to a single pickup truck that had gone off the road and over the embankment, roughly 250 feet," explains a social media post from the fire department.

"Firefighters executed a rope rescue and extrication of one trapped occupant. Osoyoos Fire Rescue was working with BCEHS and RCMP.'

The crash happened along Highway 3 as it goes through town, near the Richter Pass motel.

The scene was cleared by 6 p.m.

