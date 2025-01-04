Former B.C. Interior Buddhist retreat hits the market

Photo: REW A former retreat is now up for sale with a listing price just over $3 M.

The site of a former Buddhist monastery and spiritual retreat in southern B.C. is up for sale, with a listing price of just over $3 million.

The 219 acre property on 4,500 feet of Kettle River frontage is less than two hours from Kelowna and one hour from Osoyoos.

"Multiple homes, cabins, and buildings dot the landscape, providing ample space for personal use, rentals, or projects," the REW listing reads.

"A small orchard adds to the charm and potential of this expansive property. Whether you envision a private family estate, a retreat centre, or agricultural endeavours, this property invites you to explore the limitless possibilities."

The property was previously home to the Skycliffe Monastery and Life Science Centre that started in 1992.

BC Assessment lists the property value at $3,137,000 — slightly higher than the listing price of $3.04 million— noting the land is worth $893,000 and the properties there are worth $2,244,000.

Comparatively, the average home price in B.C. stands at $979,221.

