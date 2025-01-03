Osoyoos winery to host vision board workshop creating for an ideal 2025

238661
An Osoyoos winery is helping folks creatively envision their ideal new year this month.

On Jan. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m., Becky Dezall will be hosting a vision board workshop at Lakeside Cellars.

"Join us for an exciting evening dedicated to manifestation and inspiration, where you will have the opportunity to create a personalized vision board that brings your dreams and goals for the future to life," reads the event listing.

With limited workshop tickets, materials will be provided along with a 6 oz glass of wine and small bites.

"This intimate class is limited to just 30 participants, ensuring a cozy atmosphere where you can connect with like-minded individuals," continues the listing.

"Don’t miss this chance to visualize your aspirations and take a meaningful step toward achieving them."

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

