Osoyoos winery to host vision board workshop creating for an ideal 2025

Photo: Pixabay

An Osoyoos winery is helping folks creatively envision their ideal new year this month.

On Jan. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m., Becky Dezall will be hosting a vision board workshop at Lakeside Cellars.

"Join us for an exciting evening dedicated to manifestation and inspiration, where you will have the opportunity to create a personalized vision board that brings your dreams and goals for the future to life," reads the event listing.

With limited workshop tickets, materials will be provided along with a 6 oz glass of wine and small bites.

"This intimate class is limited to just 30 participants, ensuring a cozy atmosphere where you can connect with like-minded individuals," continues the listing.

"Don’t miss this chance to visualize your aspirations and take a meaningful step toward achieving them."

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.