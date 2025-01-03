247763
247468
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Oliver council to decide on 2025 five-year capital expenses ahead of budget

Council to look at expenses

- | Story: 525609

The Town of Oliver is looking to decide on key capital expenses early to jump start its 2025 five-year budget.

According to a finance report, council will need to approve the following capital expenses before moving forward on its 2025-29 financial plan:

  • Road 2 intake screen capital project to get built before the canal start date at a cost of $115,000.
  • Siphon control gate capital project to get built before the canal start date at a cost of $50,000.
  • Ionizer redesign and revamp capital project to get built before the canal start date at a cost of $50,000.
  • Hester pumphouse new flow meter capital project to get installed before the canal start date at a cost of $25,000.
  • Fairview pumphouse new flow meter capital project to get installed before the canal start date at a cost of $30,000.

So far, the town has spent $5.4 million in capital dollars, amounting to 89 per cent of the 2024 budget as of mid-December.

According to the report, the latest five-year capital plan is "balanced using a combination of reserves, debt, grants [and] projected utility fee revenue."

"The five-year capital budget is the first step in the preparation of the town’s financial plan."

Council will decide on the expenses during a special meeting on Monday.

The draft 2025 five-year financial plan will be presented at the Feb. 24 council meeting.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

251164


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826


Real Estate
5083781
1488 Bertram Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
251164






Send us your News Tips!


250860


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Luffy
Luffy South Okanagan BC SPCA >


250882


247388
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
252761