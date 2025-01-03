Oliver council to decide on 2025 five-year capital expenses ahead of budget

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Oliver is looking to decide on key capital expenses early to jump start its 2025 five-year budget.

According to a finance report, council will need to approve the following capital expenses before moving forward on its 2025-29 financial plan:

Road 2 intake screen capital project to get built before the canal start date at a cost of $115,000.

Siphon control gate capital project to get built before the canal start date at a cost of $50,000.

Ionizer redesign and revamp capital project to get built before the canal start date at a cost of $50,000.

Hester pumphouse new flow meter capital project to get installed before the canal start date at a cost of $25,000.

Fairview pumphouse new flow meter capital project to get installed before the canal start date at a cost of $30,000.

So far, the town has spent $5.4 million in capital dollars, amounting to 89 per cent of the 2024 budget as of mid-December.

According to the report, the latest five-year capital plan is "balanced using a combination of reserves, debt, grants [and] projected utility fee revenue."

"The five-year capital budget is the first step in the preparation of the town’s financial plan."

Council will decide on the expenses during a special meeting on Monday.

The draft 2025 five-year financial plan will be presented at the Feb. 24 council meeting.