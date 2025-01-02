250988
249802
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Video: Plunging frigid lake waters for Osoyoos Desert Dip

A frigid start to the year

Story: 525599

Over 100 brave souls plunged into the frigid Osoyoos Lake during the Desert Dip on Wednesday.

At noon, roughly 110 people attended the sixth annual tradition celebrating the new year. Cities across the Okanagan hosted similar events.

Local photographer Ron Hiller, managed to catch the event on camera, including some aerial shots of "dippers" entering the water from above.

Starbucks was on site serving up warm hot chocolate and other warm beverages. Participants warmed up at a heated tent and bon fire monitored by the fire department.

The courageous dippers took come a certificate of completion.

For more information on the Osoyoos Desert Dip or organizers Osoyoos Festival Society, click here.

