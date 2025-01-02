250988
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Single vehicle veers off Hwy 97 and strikes pole in Osoyoos

Vehicle strikes pole

A single vehicle veered off Highway 97 and struck a pole in Osoyoos Wednesday afternoon.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Osoyoos Fire Rescue said it responded with three trucks and eight personnel.

At 2:16 p.m., the fire team responded and on arrival they found that the vehicle has veered off the road and struck a pole.

"Crews stayed on scene to ensure tow operators could safely remove the vehicle," reads the social media post.

According to OFR, the scene was cleared by 3:15 p.m.

