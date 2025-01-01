In review: 100 women and 100 men who care raised $48K in 2024

Photo: 100 Women Who Care South Okanagan

Over 2024, the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen raised $48,000 via the 100 Women Who Care and 100 Men Who Care philanthropy initiatives.

In a press release issued Monday, the foundation shared some charitable accomplishments made in the past year.

The funds raised from both initiatives will help various local organizations such as those supporting food security, education, employment support, mental health, environment, and animal welfare.

Additionally, the foundation contributed financially to 23 charitable organizations over the year, learning more about their impact in the community.



"2024 also marked a milestone: 100 Women Who Care celebrated its 10th anniversary," reads the press release.



"To date, the 100 Women & 100 Men Who Care giving circles have contributed more than $390,000 to local charities, creating lasting change and inspiring generosity across the South Okanagan Similkameen region."