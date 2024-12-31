251956
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Get Lit: Ring in the New Year with a bang during NYE Osoyoos Fireworks show

NYE fireworks to get 'lit'

Those in Osoyoos can get 'lit' this New Year's Eve with a special fireworks show Tuesday evening.

At 10 p.m., the third annual NYE fireworks show will be put on by longtime local organizers including Kevin and Nathan Ondrus, Queen of the South Charcuterie, and Junction 3 Coffeehouse.

"Whether you’re bundled up in your car, sipping hot chocolate at home, or braving the cold for the best view, this sky show will be LIT—literally," reads a social media post from Queen of the South.

The show will go off from East Osoyoos and organizers say the best spot to view the fireworks is from 62nd Avenue or from home since "most of Osoyoos has a perfect view of the show."

Organizers raised $6,000 in donations to put on the year-end show.

