Oliver coffee company forced to relocate due to 'strong' coffee smell complaints from neighbours

Photo: Wolf Tree Coffee (Facebook)

An Oliver coffee company has been ordered to relocate after strong roasting smells have stirred up neighbour complaints.

During a council meeting earlier this month, council said it received a complaint about a “strong odour being emitted from the property at 6597 Bellevue Dr.” in September. It was one of a few complaints made over the past year.

“Complaints from other residents in the vicinity of the property indicated that the coffee roasting produces a very strong odour,” said Wayne Anderson, chief administrative officer.

Wolf Tree Coffee is located in a residential area and while a business licence was issued for the property about eight years ago, town staff said it was done so in error, not “fully understanding the issues that come with the processing of coffee beans, including the nuisance caused by the odour.”

The business has been ordered to relocate, or purchase after-burning coffee roasting technology to reduce the smell, for not-complying with business operations to not cause nuisance. Town bylaws also prevent residential premises from taking part in manufacturing or processing.

Wolf Tree owners wrote to council saying that they disagreed with definition of manufacturing versus roasting coffee beans.

“This has all come as a surprise to us as we have not attempted to hide the nature of our business and have been issued a business license from the town, without incident, for the last 8 years,” reads the letter from Wolf Tree Coffee.

“Our business was also initially inspected by both the Building Inspector and the Director of Development Services and given a passing grade. Another surprise was that there was no attempt made to mitigate the situation through us first.

“Currently we only roast twice a week and keep it under [four] hours each time. We would have been happy to discuss changing times, changing frequency, and a few other cost effective options that would have definitely helped. Instead our only option now is to move or to purchase a piece of equipment that is $30,000 USD.“

The owners applied for a business extension until May 31, 2025, which they were granted during the December council meeting.

“Whether the license that was issued was issued originally in error, or whether it was issued without fully understanding the nature of the business, either way — a business license was issued and so it seems completely reasonable to me that we would give them a bit of time to sort out what the next steps are,” said Coun. Petra Veintimilla.