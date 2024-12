Photo: Pixabay

The Town of Oliver is proposing a potential three per cent sewer user fee increase for 2025.

The increase would translate to a $416.16 hike for most single, family, and multi-family homes.

The fees were agreed on by council during a recent meeting, but have not yet been fully adopted.

Additionally, the town has set out a $171.33 charge for its annual sewer parcel tax for land benefiting from the service.

Further proposed sewer rates can be viewed below.