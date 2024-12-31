Osoyoos Fire Rescue unveils newest fire truck during 'roll-in' tradition

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

The Osoyoos Fire Department rolled its newest fire truck into the fire hall this month, with council attending the ceremony.

In a recent social media post, Osoyoos Fire Rescue said the special push-in ceremony is a long-held tradition.

"Last night, we gathered to conduct the push-in ceremony for our new replacement engine," reads the post.

The new E193 engine is replacing a similar one, which becomes past its service life in 2025.

"The 'push-in ceremony' is a long held tradition in the fire service that backdates to when firefighters were using carriages and had to push them into the hall," continues the post.

In addition to Osoyoos council, past fire team members and family attended the fun ceremony.