Oliver/Osoyoos  

Mount Baldy visitors asked to prepare 'to stand in a considerable line' during busier-than-usual holiday season

A busy Baldy sees long lines

Baldy Mountain Resort is seeing a busier-than-usual holiday season, however, staff say increased traffic is causing long ticket lines and some operational hiccups.

In a social media post on Monday, Baldy Mountain Resort said day visitors should plan ahead.

"Baldy experienced an unprecedented volume of skier visits today," reads the post.

"While we are thrilled to have so many people visit our little resort that has been working tirelessly to grow and improve these last 5 years, the sheer amount of the public around the resort can create some challenges."

The ski resort asked customers to be prepared "to stand in a considerable line for day tickets," or pre-purchase tickets for a future date.

The larger crowds caused over-capacitated parking and operational problems as well.

"The volume yet again created parking challenges to the point where our food order truck struggled to get past parked cars on the road. Which as mentioned in a previous post, parking on the road is not permitted," continues the social media post.

"In situations like this, if our delivery can not make it to the lodge, we may run out of food to serve you in the lodge."

To accommodate high visitor traffic, the resort's guest service and round house will be open for day ticket sales.

Those with an RFID card with their email linked to it are asked to purchase day tickets online.

If morning ticket lines are large, guests are asked to wait until noon to purchase day passes. Guests are also asked to carpool to alleviate over-capacitated parking.

For more information on Baldy Mountain Resort, click here.

