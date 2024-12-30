Osoyoos Airbnb-style short-term rentals could require a $750 business licence fee

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos short-term rentals will require business licences during town's pilot project.

Osoyoos short-term rentals could require business licences at a proposed $750 fee when the tourist town's pilot project rolls out.

The details of such business licences were discussed during a recent committee of the whole meeting, where staff provided an update on the proposed pilot, following new provincial regulations rolled out this past year.

Osoyoos' proposed two-to-three-year pilot project, not yet implemented, will likely allow one STR per parcel in maximum density zones. Owners would require insurance, parking space, and a one-year business licence.

Of pilot project changes recommended by staff, is a proposed $750 business licence fee. That licence would entail providing proof the host's primary residence, a floor plan, a health and safety inspection, a fire evacuation plan, and a parking plan.

However, the $750 fee would be a steep jump from the existing fee of $75, which was implemented 37 years ago.

"That would make us the highest in the province in [a resort municipality]," said Coun. Jim King. "So, I find that a little high. I wouldn't mind bringing that down to $120, personally."

The committee table was divided on cost, with some agreeing and some disagreeing on the $750 charge, which was later approved.

According to staff, short term rental business licensing fees average from $50 to $775 in neighbouring municipalities, and $75 to $519 in resort municipalities.

In addition to licencing fees,Town of Osoyoos staff are looking to increase STR non-compliance fees, which were increased under the new provincial regulations from a $1,000 maximum fine per infraction per day up to $3,000.

Staff have so far proposed a $150 fine for operating a STR without a business licence, and a $3,000 fine for advertising an STR without a business licence.

Somewhat unique to Osoyoos is its many resort-style accommodations.

Such resort-style multi-unit buildings, like Stratas, could be exempt from the principal residence requirement, but still require a business licence, staff said.

STRs would not be permitted in apartments or townhouses due to concerns related to insufficient parking, as previously discussed at council.

While council initially indicated that it wanted to cap STRs at five per cent of the town’s housing, staff said the latest pilot proposal has no cap due to problems with implementation.

Osoyoos, like many Okanagan municipalities, has limited affordable housing options for permanent residents. Under the town's amended Official Community Plan, it states STRs would be regulated to protect the housing supply, but does not state how it would do so.

Following a lengthy discussion, committee approved the amendments to the town's OCP, zoning, and business licencing bylaws, while also agreeing to start engaging the public on the proposed changes.

Osoyoos' STR pilot project initially set an implementation date of 2025.