Osoyoos Desert Dip to see dippers jump into January waters to kick off new year

Photo: Ron Hiller Osoyoos Festival Society's annual Desert Dip returns on Jan. 1.

Dare devils can jump start the new year courageously with the Osoyoos Desert Dip returning this week.

On Wednesday, the Osoyoos Festival Society is hosting its sixth annual Desert Dip at Gyro Park Beach.

In previous years, organizers have had to cut a hole into the frozen lake; a lake which is known for its warm temperatures in summer months.

"Come for a dip, or just to cheer on the dippers and have a coffee or hot chocolate on Starbucks," reads a society social media post.

With registration starting at 11 a.m., the dip will begin at noon with a bonfire on the beach and a heated tent for those who get chilly.



Live music will be performed by Diane Ball and the event will be MC'd by Bounce Radio host Brock Jackson.

Brave dippers will take come a certificate of completing the daring feat and various prizes will be awarded.

Ron Hiller