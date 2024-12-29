Osoyoos Coyotes win against Merritt Centennials with an impressive 54 goal saves

Photo: Kootenay International Junior 'A' Hockey League

The Osoyoos Coyotes won 2-1 against the Merritt Centennials Saturday, with the night's star goalie stopping a whopping 54 goals.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Osoyoos Coyotes shared news of the home win at the Sun Bowl Arena, noting the impressive performance of the goaltender.

"Hunter Arntsen (pictured below) turned aside 54 of 55 shots in backstopping the Osoyoos Coyotes to a 2-1 victory over the Merritt Centennials, Saturday night before a boisterous Sun Bowl Arena holiday crowd," reads the post.

The Osoyoos hockey team took the puck through the net in both the first and second periods.

Saturday night #kijhl game winner ... Hunter Arntsen made 54 stops and Russell Weatherhead scored the winner as the @KIJHLCoyotes edged the @KICentennials 2-1 ... pic.twitter.com/vVWsgGNeZE — Kootenay International Junior ‘A’ Hockey League (@KIJHL) December 29, 2024

"It was pretty much a must win for Osoyoos, who pulled to within 10 points of fourth place Merritt in the race for the Bill Ohlhausen Division’s final playoff spot. The Coyotes also hold a pair of games in-hand on the Centennials as the teams prepare to meet again on New Year’s Eve day in Merritt.

"Logan Messer and Russell Weatherhead on the powerplay scored the Osoyoos goals, each coming early in the first two periods. Mason Rudolph and Spencer Fleck assisted on both."

Arntsen saved 54 of 55 shots, despite the Coyotes being shorthanded at times.

Earlier in October, the Coyotes won their first shootout against the Centennials in a nail biter of a game.

The Coyotes remain fifth in the Bill Ohlhausen Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The team will face the Merritt Centennials once again at the Nicola Valley Arena on Tuesday night.