Persistent and dangerous vehicle theft sees thieves try to 'run over' South Okanagan RCMP officer

Photo: RCMP

Vehicle theft remains a top crime as per the Osoyoos RCMP's third quarterly report, with its top officer saying thieves are becoming dangerous, following an incident where an officer was nearly run over.

The South Okanagan has seen a dramatic uptick in auto theft, with the crime area of key individuals spanning over 700 kilometres from Pemberton to Nelson, and throughout the Okanagan of B.C.

By the RCMP's second quarterly report this year, presented in August, Osoyoos had already seen 17 vehicle theft incidents. That number only increased over the last few months.

During a Town of Osoyoos committee meeting earlier this month, RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda noted that auto theft persisted, increasing by 214 per cent from 2023 to 2024. Five incidents took place in quarter three of this year, with a total of 22 in 2024 compared to last year's total of seven incidents.

The type of incidents largely remain the same with suspects stealing large pick-up trucks and using them to commit crimes in other regions. Frequently, they are stealing from businesses.

However, two prominent suspects are currently in custody. Police found the suspects in Oliver and arrested them in OK Falls where they were acting dangerously towards officers, Bayda said.

"We've identified two individuals, a male and female, and we've arrested them a few times now on stolen vehicles, and they're currently in custody awaiting a next appearance."

According to police, the pair have brought stolen vehicles from Nelson to the South Okanagan.

"Locals took video of them trying to run over a police officer who was standing on the side of the road, and luckily, that police officer was able to get away," Bayda said.

Suspects have also attempted to ram police vehicles.

"So, we're practically doing everything we can when they get out. We are on them, and we'll do everything we can keep them in jail and hopefully decrease thefts to vehicles."

Additionally, the Osoyoos RCMP third quarterly report shows an increase in mischief of 30 per cent, year to date, from a total of 43 incidents to 56.

"A lot of those children. Actually, we had a six-year-old child, light a fire and the neighbour saw him. Parents took action right away. This was a small fire outside."

"We had some youth smashing some bottles down at Cottonwood Park, and we had instance where people were using laptops of facilities that they weren't registered at."

Additionally, fraud is up 34 per cent compared to last year at 47 total incidents, and intimate partner violence is up 133 per cent with seven total incidents.

Bayda noted that he doesn't look at percentages when assessing prevalence or severity of crime, but the details of each incident.

Following an inquiry from Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, Bayda said South Okanagan RCMP could be equipped with body cameras by the end of February or March of 2025.

Photo: Osoyoos RCMP