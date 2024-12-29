Mobile mammogram coach to stop in Osoyoos offering free screenings to those 40 plus

Photo: BC Cancer Screening and Prevention

Most people 40 years of age and older identifying as women, Two-Spirit, trans, and non-binary can book a free mammogram from a mobile clinic visiting Osoyoos this January.

Earlier in December, BC Cancer Screening and Prevention notified people that the mobile service would be arriving in the border town.

"Our mobile mammography coach is coming to Osoyoos," reads a social media post.

The mammography coach will be at the Best Western Plus Sunrise Inn at 5506 Main St. from Jan. 24 to 27.

"Most women, and many Two-Spirit, trans and non-binary people ages 40+ can book a free mammogram while we're in town."

According to BC Cancer, about one in eight people who identify as women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

"Regular screening mammograms can find breast cancer early, usually before it has spread. Make it part of your regular health routine," reads a Provincial Health Services Authority statement.

To book a mobile appointment call 1-800-663-9203, or browse nearby clinics online here.