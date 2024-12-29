Oliver dog owners to renew licences by January's end

Photo: Pixabay

Oliver dog owners are being reminded that ownership licences are up for yearly renewal in January.

"It's time to get your large or small floofer's licence renewed," reads a Town of Oliver social media post from last week.

Canine owners will need to renew their licences by Jan. 31.

According to the town, fees for 2025 are as follows:

Annual Fee: $30

Un-Neutered/Un-Spayed: Plus $20

Renewal after Feb. 1: $35

For more information about the Town of Oliver's Animal Control click here.