Oliver/Osoyoos  

Oliver dog owners to renew licences by January's end

Dog licences up for renewal

Oliver dog owners are being reminded that ownership licences are up for yearly renewal in January.

"It's time to get your large or small floofer's licence renewed," reads a Town of Oliver social media post from last week.

Canine owners will need to renew their licences by Jan. 31.

According to the town, fees for 2025 are as follows:

  • Annual Fee: $30
  • Un-Neutered/Un-Spayed: Plus $20
  • Renewal after Feb. 1: $35

For more information about the Town of Oliver's Animal Control click here.

