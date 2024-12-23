251655
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Last night to catch the Oliver Fire Department holiday fire truck

Last holiday fire truck night

It's the last night to catch a glimpse of the celebratory Oliver Fire Department holiday truck.

They have spent the week touring different neightbourhoods in their coverage area nightly.

"We have enjoyed this last week of brining Christmas Cheerto you and your families. We have enjoyed every minute of it and hope you have a fantastic holiday season!" reads an update from the fire department on social media.

"Tonight we are in the downtown core. Main St to Gala and Co-op to Hillside. We'll see you out there starting at 6 p.m. MERRY CHRISTMAS!"

