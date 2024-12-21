Osoyoos' Queen of the South hosting dry holiday event

Photo: Pexels stock image

It's the weekend before Christmas and Osoyoos' Queen of the South are looking to celebrate with lights and love, and without hangovers.

The restaurant is hosting a night of "sober elegance and sophistication for a Mid-Century Modern Christmas" at their Main Street location on Saturday.

"Dress to impress in your favourite attire, enjoy a mocktail or a delicious dinner and get ready for the great opportunity to mingle with others in the community," their event page reads.

The doors open 6 p.m. , with "shenanigans" underway from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Vintage Christmas event includes door prizes and a pre-organized Secret Santa.

Door prizes can be won simply by attending our party, while those wanting to participate in Secret Santa are asked to please bring a (new or used) gift under $25 to participate. Thrift or antique trinkets are encouraged.

Attendees are asked to bring cash or card to order food or mocktails. The event itself free to attend.

For more information and to register for the event, head to the event page here.