Osoyoos Farmers' Market hosting indoor Christmas market at Sonora Community Centre

Photo: The Osoyoos Farmers' Market

Still in need of some last minute presents before Christmas?

The Osoyoos Farmers' Market is hosting an indoor Christmas market at Sonora Community Centre on Saturday for all the local shopping needs.

The Christmas Market will have live music and a special appearance from the big guy himself.

Vendors include The Soap Bakers, Flip Flop Farm, Greg Reely Photography, La Casa Bianca Winery, South Okanagan Soups, Rashmi's Rasoi, and many more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.