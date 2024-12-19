Osoyoos fire crews douse late-night structure fire

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire late Wednesday night.

At 10:21pm on Dec. 18, crews were called to Tamarack Drive.

"Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded with 4 trucks, and 18 personnel to the emergency call. Upon the arrival of the first engine, crews came up to smoke showing from a single story residential structure," reads a news release from the department.

"Firefighters made entry to discover a chimney fire that had extended into the roof of the structure. They were able to extinguish the blaze and cool the extension damage. Crews were cleared from scene and returned around 2:15 a.m."