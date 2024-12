Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Oliver are investigating after construction equipment was stolen from a home on Wilson Mountain Road.



The theft took place overnight on Dec. 11. The home is currently under construction.

A Polaris ATV, model XP1000, was taken. RCMP have release photos in the hope that someone may have information.



Anyone with information relating to the investigation or the location of the ATV is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.