Photo: Contributed

A well-known Osoyoos artist is hosting an upcoming workshop to share her artistic skills.

Sandra Albo will be holding "Create Acrylics with Zing" at the Okanagan Art Gallery.

On Sunday, Jan. 19 and 20, the two-day workshop will see Albo share her award-winning techniques with students.

The cost is $175. For tickets and more information including a supply list, contact Okanagan Art Gallery at 778-437-2238 or Sandra directly at 250-495-7359.