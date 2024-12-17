Final days for bids on Town of Oliver's 1989 mobile home auction

Photo: Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver is in its final days of selling a 1989 Beaver Contessa RV, which is being auctioned off as surplus equipment.

The Motorhome, which is being sold on an “As Is, Where Is Basis,” was listed back in November.

The Town makes no claim as to the condition of any items.

The deadline to submit silent bids to Town Hall at 6150 Main Street is Dec.18, 2024 at 4 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a in sealed envelope labelled “SURPLUS EQUIPMENT BID”.

The town's finance department will notify the successful bidder on Thursday and the winner will have until Friday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. to pick up the vehicle.

All successful bid amounts will be subject to 5 per cent GST and responsible for PST on vehicles.

Successful bidders will be notified by phone/email, while unsuccessful bidders will be notified by letter.

More information on the bidding process can be directed to John Kurvink, the town's Chief Financial Officer at 250-485-6201 or by email [email protected]