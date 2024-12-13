Osoyoos Canada Day shooter found guilty by judge

Photo: RCMP Steven Gallagher

A man has been found guilty of a 2022 Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos.

Steven Gallagher, 32, appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton Friday to learn his fate.

According to The Penticton Herald’s Local Journalism Initiative reporter Keith Lacey, Gallagher was found guilty. He is expected to be back in court in January for sentencing.

Gallagher, 32, had previously pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault, one count of pointing a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm in relation to a widely-reported incident in Osoyoos on July 1, 2022 that left a Maple Ridge man injured.

The RCMP went public in July 2022 with their allegations about the events, after identifying Gallagher and warning the public he may be armed and dangerous.

Sgt. Jason Bayda of the Osoyoos RCMP said at the time that "there was an altercation between two groups and one person pulled out a gun" on White Sands Beach on the east side of Osoyoos Lake.

The next day, RCMP reported Gallagher turned himself in to police and was in custody.

Gallagher is currently behind bars serving time in relation to several other crimes over the past three years.

Gallagher’s ex-wife appeared in court last week to give details of what unfolded that Canada Day, arriving at the beach for a celebration with her friends.

She testified that a violent scuffle broke out between two groups, one of which included Gallagher, and a gun was fired, and a man toppled.

She didn’t see who fired the gun, but told the courts one of her friends at the scene commented that Gallagher was responsible for the shooting.

Later the courts heard testimony from her friend, who was reportedly the key witness in this case and named Gallagher as the shooter.

She told the courts that on the day, when she was standing just inches away, she saw him reach into his shorts, pull out a gun and fire it.

Through questioning by Crown and defence, she maintained that it was Gallagher who pulled out the gun and was the only person to fire bullets.

After closing arguments, the presiding judge said she needed more time to review all of the evidence before rendering her decision.

On Friday, the judge ruled Gallagher was the shooter and the Crown had proven its case.

Gallagher's sentencing will take place in the new year.

With files from the Local Journalism Initiative