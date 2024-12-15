The ultimate Bee Gees tribute act is coming to Oliver

Photo: Contributed

The ultimate Bee Gees tribute show. Bee Gees Revisited, is coming to Oliver.

The full ban show recreates the Bee Gees 1998 Las Vegas appearance live, and will be on the Venables stage in 2025, and tickets go on sale this weekend.

"The costumes, the music, and the atmosphere is as close to the real thing as you can get. The show suspends belief as it weaves through hit after hit from their classic 60’s catalogue to the groove of their 70’s Disco era hits that made the band a world-wide sensation," reads a press release from the presenters.

"Dance and sing along to hits like Staying Alive, Night Fever, Massachusetts, Tragedy, You Should Be Dancing, and Nights on Broadway."

The show will be on Nov. 16, 2025, but ticket sales opened up on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at a price of $61 each.

"So put on your white suits, sequence dresses, boogie shoes and get ready to sing and dance the night away with Bee Gees Revisited. If you are a Bee Gees fan this show is a must see!"

