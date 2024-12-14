Osoyoos photographer captures weather phenomenon overtop of town

Casey Richardson

An Osoyoos photographer who is known for capturing stunning nature shots and weather phenomenon got out his camera to capture the clouds travelling over the South Okanagan on Monday.

Greg Reely said it's that time of the year when the area gets to see inversions, when the temperature is cooler at the surface and there is warmer air above.

"Always makes for interesting photos," Reely said in his post.

Reely shared his video to a local Facebook group, Osoyoos Connect.

