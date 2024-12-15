Construction work continues on Osoyoos Trestle Bridge along Highway 3

Photo: Sarah Crookall

AIM Roads will continue to work on their month-long construction project on Highway 3 next week, picking back up on the Osoyoos trestle bridge.

The Crowsnest Highway work will take place between Kingfisher Drive and Harbour Key Drive from Monday, Dec. 16 to Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The town of Osoyoos said single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect during this scheduled maintenance period.

"Please plan for potential delays and follow traffic control personnel and signage in the area," they said in a news release.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to maintain safe and reliable infrastructure."

Updates and road conditions can be found on DriveBC.

"Stay safe and drive cautiously through the work zone!"