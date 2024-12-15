Boundary Similkameen MLA hosting coffee chat to listen to Okanagan Falls residents' concerns

Photo: Donegal Wilson, Facebook

The Boundary Similkameen MLA will be hosting a coffee chat to listen to Okanagan Falls residents' concerns next week.

Area Director Matt Taylor shared the news, encouraging his constituents to come down to ask questions about roads, mine infrastructure, health care, schools, or any other provincial matters on their mind.

MLA Donegal Wilson added in her own post that she's looking forward to connecting with locals.

"This is a great opportunity for me to hear your thoughts, concerns, and ideas for our community. Your voice matters, and I want to ensure it’s heard in Victoria," she added.

"A special thank you to Regional District Director Matt Taylor for inviting me and organizing this event. Your dedication to the community is truly appreciated."

Wilson will be at the Rise 'n Shine Coffee House in Okanagan Falls from 8 am to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.