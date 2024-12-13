Moon Curser Vineyards has new ownership team of Osoyoos grape growers

Photo: Moon Curser Vineyards Winery founders Chris and Beata Tolley are handing over the reigns of Moon Curser to a new family in 2025

A family owned winery located on the East Bench in Osoyoos will be changing hands, soon to be taken over by another accomplished local family.

Moon Curser Vineyards shared the announcement on Thursday that the winery's founders, Chris and Beata Tolley, plan to retire in 2025 after two decades of hard work.

Sukhi Dhaliwal, Gurjit Dhaliwal and Harjit Dhaliwal, a family of South Okanagan grape growers, were announced as the new owners of the winery.



The Tolley's plan to continue working alongside the new owners and the winery’s dedicated team to ensure a seamless transition.



"Chris and I are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished as Smugglers-in-Chief over the past 20-years and are excited to pass the torch to Sukhi, Gurjit and Harjit, who share our passion for farming and family," Beata said in a news release.

"We are excited to see Moon Curser thrive under their stewardship."



The Dhaliwals not only bring decades of viticulture expertise and knowledge of South Okanagan terroir, they shared that they are committed to preserving Moon Curser's legacy of wines.



Operations at Moon Curser will continue as normal, with plans already underway for bottling in March and the season ahead.