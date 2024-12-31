Healthcare story of the year: B.C. Interior mayors call for end to ER closures

Sarah Crookall

Castanet is revisiting the top local stories of 2024. Today for the healthcare story of the year, we look back at the constant closures of small-town emergency departments in the B.C. Interior.

Okanagan mayors with hospitals experiencing frequent ER closures are hoping for greater support from B.C.'s new health minister in the new year.

It's been a tough year for healthcare in 2024. With the provincial election in October, healthcare climbed to the top of the priority list among many voters.

Countless Okanagan residents expressed great frustration with a lack of emergency services, family doctors and access to more critical care in rural areas.

Oliver's South Okanagan General Hospital closed roughly 40 times this year. Meanwhile, Merritt and Clearwater hospitals saw combined closures of over 30.

In April, the Mayor of Merritt seeking a $89,000 refund from the Ministry of Health to recover costs associated with closures.

"There will be another bill coming for 2025 because we paid for these services, and I would expect a credit," said Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz. "So, don't take it personally, but here it comes."

Community-specific strides have been made in 2024 such as changes to pay structure and staff bonuses in rural areas.

Interior Health told Castanet it understands the impacts the closures have had on patients.

"We remain focused, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, to address staffing and medical staffing challenges," Interior Health said in an emailed statement.

"Unfortunately, there are times and for a variety of reasons such as general vacancies, short or longer-term leaves, and sick calls – when we cannot safely provide emergency department services.

"Our teams work to fill vacant positions right up until the shift is scheduled to start. Schedules are worked on many weeks and months in advance. In instances where community staff can not fill all shifts, we immediately look to find coverage to fill those gaps. The majority of gaps are filled preventing many closures."

The health authority added that it is committed to recruiting more permanent staff.

"The NDP said, at the end of the day, they wanted to build bridges to the rural communities, because they didn't fare very well in the last election," said Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen. "And we're not the only community, but we're one of, you know, a handful of communities that are struggling [to keep] our hospitals open."

In the new year, new Health Minister Josie Osborne will take the reins with plans of bringing healthcare "closer to home."

"Everything is just a little piece of the puzzle — I don't think there's any magic bullet that's going to solve the healthcare issue," Johansen said.