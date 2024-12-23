Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff reflects on 2024 following tough budget and water management talks

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff reflects on 2024 and shares her vision for 2025.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff is reflecting on 2024, saying that it's been a challenging year with ongoing roadblocks, but she remains optimistic for the new year ahead.

Osoyoos council finalized the 2024 budget with a 26 per cent tax increase for residents, which was initially proposed at a whopping 40 per cent. Osoyoos council received vocal backlash regarding the changes, which largely pertained to the town's long beleaguered and contaminated water system.



"We did look at it, we listened to people. We took some of the things off the budget, not that they weren't absolutely necessary, but we put them off for a year. So, some of them have come back this year because they weren't accomplished last year," McKortoff said.

McKortoff added that due to negative publicity and misinformation on social media following the strained budget process, the town has had difficulty attracting and retaining staff to work in the border town.

"People are a little nervous about coming here until they find out what we're doing and why we're doing it."

However, McKortoff believes council and staff have made many accomplishments too, some that aren't always recognized.

Topping the accomplishments list is water matters such as completing the water master plan with sights on Osoyoos' new water treatment facility, and water conservation with the start of meters being installed this year.

McKortoff added that in addition to being in-line with other Okanagan municipalities, encouraging water conservation, and enhancing grant opportunities; the new water meter system will allow staff to better monitor problems such as leaks and high-use areas.

Additionally, the Osoyoos mayor is proud of improving communications between the town and its citizens.

"I think we've been much better at informing people because we've had open budget meetings. People, quite often, will come and sit at council chambers and listen to the discussion that's going on."

The town releases notices that residents can sign up for via email, and council meeting videos are available online. This year, council held an open meeting to for public input on water, sewer, and waste fees ahead of the full budget.

"We prefer to get questions if you have something. For instance, we've had a very good communications with the water meters that are going in."

In the new year of 2025, McKortoff has her sights set on gaining more momentum on the water master plan and the new water treatment facility.



She added that she'll be looking to attract people to the town "and hopefully trying to show that Osoyoos is Canada's warmest welcome."

"I'm always a very positive person, and I think, yes, we've had some tough times this year, but we're working together. We're staying positive. We're trying to get as much of these important things to maintain our town as necessary."