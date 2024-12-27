Oliver's mayor looks back on 2024 with a strong focus on healthcare

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen reflects on 2024.

Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen is looking back on the past year with its unique highlights and challenges, while sharing some goals for the upcoming new year.

Doing so, it's hard not to think about healthcare, he said.

Oliver's South Okanagan General Hospital's ER department closed around 40 times this year. The town has had persistent doctor shortages and ER disruptions over the last few years in line with many Canadian municipalities.

"We spent lots of time working on healthcare," Johansen said.

"We got a few things over the finish line, as far as an [Alternative Payments Program] contract for SOGH, which was sort of a contract payment for a doctor to come and work a shift, as opposed to the fee for service, where you get paid depending on how many patients you see."

The South Okanagan mayor is proud of having added Oliver to the rural retention program, offering bonuses for healthcare workers. Additionally, the town received a green light from the province to build dedicated healthcare worker housing on unused near the hospital on Interior Health property.

"In a rural community like ours, there's probably 40 per cent or more of the staff that come from outside our outside of our town," Johansen said.

The mayor is also happy to have worked on the town's airport strategic plan, refining the process to obtain funding and identifying uses for the airport lands to generate revenue. Johansen added that "the economic activity that that airport generates is significant."

Some of the more challenging things for the mayor this year include the closure of the local BC Tree Fruits Cooperative facility and its displaced workers, as well as low yields of stone fruit and grapes.

"It's been a pretty big hit to the economy down here, for sure."

Looking ahead to 2025, Johansen said council is hoping to secure funding for and start construction on the healthcare worker housing units.

"Housing is always something that we want to do what we can, but we have limited ability to do that as a municipality, especially a small municipality," he said.

The town is looking to develop Station Street recreation and businesses as well as housing in the north.

Additionally, the mayor is looking forward to next year's events and festivals, as well as increased on the newly renovated arena.

However, healthcare will remain a strong focus in 2025.



"I think healthcare is a huge concern when you've got so many people that don't have a doctor, we're talking a few thousand people here, and when you don't have a doctor, it is very challenging," Johansen said.

"it's one thing to have a little cold or sniffle or something like that, but there's people out there with a lot more serious issues that need some medical attention."

On a positive note, Johansen started up conversations with B.C.'s new health minister Josie Osborne regarding the dedicated healthcare worker housing.

He said, "The line of communications are open and I expect further conversations in the near future."