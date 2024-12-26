Former Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell looks back on 2024, an election year

Photo: Roly Russell (Facebook)

Former Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell looks back on 2024.

Roly Russell, former Boundary-Similkameen MLA from 2020 to October 2024, is reflecting back on this past election year with strides made and barriers encountered, plus plans for the future.

Russell said he is proud of bringing greater representation to rural communities in the provincial legislature.

Alongside his role as MLA, he served as parliamentary secretary for rural development. Throughout his term, he emphasized developing an understanding of specific communities needs.

Overall, people in rural communities typically have tougher access to critical healthcare treatment. Some of his work ensured steps forward on medical transportation for those outside of city centres.

Additionally, Russell is happy to have taken steps to address healthcare and an ongoing doctor shortage by providing incentives such as the rural retention program, health residency loan forgiveness, and starting discussions on housing for doctors near South Okanagan General Hospital.

According to the province, over 800 new family doctors and 6,300 new nurses have been hired in 2024.

"Those are things that I'm really proud of being able to do, and that's in collaboration with people like the mayor and council in Oliver and Osoyoos and so on," Russell said.

"It's community based, right? If I look in the Boundary, I would say probably community forestry is top of mind there. If I look in a place like Osoyoos maybe it's housing and in Keremeos it's maybe housing, and in Princeton it might be disaster management."

In terms of the past year's challenges, Russell said being able to communicate strides in policy to the public and a growing trend of partisanship.

"Being able to do the work and communicate what that work is effectively is really, really difficult," the former MLA said. "And particularly in rural places that are inevitably extremely diverse in terms of both who the people are in those places and what the needs of those people are."

Russell added that misinformation on social media is exacerbating partisanship as well. It's something he especially noticed in the last election, he said.

"In politics, particularly, There's so much vested interest and bias out there that it becomes very, very difficult to weed through the irrelevant or incorrect information to figure out what is the reality of some of those situations," he said.

"The outcome of the election and engagement with people on the ground certainly made clear to me that party allegiance was much more important to people than policy and delivery on policy, or even advocacy for people."

Looking to 2025, Russell said he's still deciding where his energy will be best spent after four years in provincial politics.

"There's a lot of different ways to help make things better and fix the things that are broken. And so I'm taking a little bit of time [...] That also means I have some time to spend with my son and daughter, who are still in high school, but won't be forever."

The Grand Forks resident said he'll decide where he lands in the new year, and that politics isn't completely off the table.

"I won't stop doing that work that I love, in terms of fixing things, but I ideally can find a place to dedicate that that will be a little bit less of a personal cost and frustration and be productive all the same."

Castanet reached out to incoming Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson, Conservative, for an outlook on the new year. Wilson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.