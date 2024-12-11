Oliver honouring retiring fire chief, welcoming new one

Photo: Oliver Fire Department Bob Graham, outgoing Oliver fire chief.

Oliver is honouring its retiring fire chief and welcoming the man who will fill his shoes.

Outgoing fire chief Bob Graham has put 33 dedicated years of service towards the local fire department, seven of which were spent as chief.

"Bob represents the true spirit of service, having dedicated 33 years of his life to the fire department. Through countless emergencies, he was a steadfast presence, responding with skill, compassion, and a sense of duty," reads a public social media press release from the Oliver Fire Department.

"For over three decades, Bob stood on the front lines, answering the calls of those in need, often placing the safety of others above his own. His service is more than an individual achievement, it is a legacy of love for his community and his family, inspiring future generations to follow."

Graham's departure is met by the news posted by the Town of Oliver that they have hired Ash Regner as the new fire chief, effective Dec. 19.

He has over 15 years of emergency response service experience in Oliver, and has been a captain and deputy fire chief during that time.

“Council is pleased to appoint Ash Regner as Fire Chief,” Mayor Martin Johansen said in a press release.

“Mr. Regner’s skills and extensive experience have significantly benefited the Oliver and District Fire Department and will continue to enhance the delivery of fire protection services in our community.”

Regner will lead a department comprised of 34 paid on-call members.

“It is an honour to accept the position as Fire Chief for the Town of Oliver,” Regner said.

“I look forward to leading and supporting an amazing group of Paid on Call professionals as we strive to provide the residents of Oliver, the Oliver Rural Fire Protection District as well as the Osoyoos Indian Band with the high level of service and care that they have come to expect and deserve.”