'Osoyoos' biggest Swiftie' travels to Vancouver for a 'Taylor Swift vacation' without tickets

Sarah Crookall

'Osoyoos' biggest Swiftie' took a weekend trip to Vancouver for an outdoor Taylor Swift experience in lieu of landing tickets.

"It was cold, but everybody was like having a good time. Some people were crying," Amelia Goodall Alonso said.

The nine-year-old Osoyoos resident and her family did a Swiftie scavenger hunt, searching for Taylor-inspired words and themes throughout the city. Many Vancouver businesses and landmarks paid tribute to the pop star over the weekend.

But during the main event, Amelia joined a few hundred others listening to and streaming the concert outside of BC Place on Saturday and Sunday. She called the weekend her "Taylor Swift vacation."

Fans were giving out friendship bracelets, stickers. and temporary tattoos. The Osoyoos local even put friendship bracelets on fan's dogs.

At one point, the large group outside the venue gathered close for a big group hug.

"We traded lots and lots of friendship bracelets and we went on a [Taylor Swift] karaoke bus tour," Amelia said.

The family compared the city's joyful atmosphere during the Taylor Swift concert to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

"Although we didn’t have tickets to the show, the trip was certainly inspired by our daughter’s obvious deep love for Taylor Swift and her developing interest in music," said Maya Alonso, Amelia's mom.

People from all over the globe connected over their love of Taylor Swift's music. At one point during the concerts, fans could hear the crowd sing happy birthday to Swift from outside. Her birthday is on Dec. 13.

"Her songs are really relatable and they can bring people together," Amelia said about why she loves the icon.

As for highlights, the family says the community-like environment and fostering a love of music. In her own time, Amelia has been taking music lessons from a couple locals.

"She's taking ukulele with Kansas-Lee, who's also exploring some singing with her, and piano lessons with Leela Kashmir Johl," Maya said.

"This journey was about more than just being part of the Taylor Swift buzz although being there for the end of the Eras Tour was certainly fun.," she added.

"Immersing ourselves in the vibrant Taylor Swift-inspired events around Vancouver gave our daughter the chance to see firsthand how music brings people together and creates unforgettable memories."

Amelia's mom describes her daughter as Osoyoos' biggest Swiftie — and that comment brings a big smile to the nine-year-old's face.

"We do a lot of Swiftie stuff in our house," Amelia said.

"I got an Alexa for Christmas last year, and it's been on a lot. I was really excited when we got merch, and it was just like the best time I ever had in Vancouver."