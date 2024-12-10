New clothing store Stella + Rose brings European-inspired elevated casual to Osoyoos

Photo: Stella + Rose

Stella + Rose is a new women's clothing store in Osoyoos, focusing on European-inspired elevated casual chic styling.

On Nov. 1, the store settled at 8313 Main St., offering a selection of in-house designed clothing and accessories.

Co-owners Simmi Thinda and Sharon Gellon are from Vancouver, and are not new to business.

Thinda has a clothing-related store in Surrey B.C., which her family has operated since 1991. Her grandfather opened a textile business in England in the 1970s, so she has spent her life surrounding by the business.

"Somebody should be able to pick something up in our store, whether you're 20 years old or 60 years old, and have it work for you," said Thinda of the store's style.

In addition to age-friendly style, Stella + Rose offers affordable athleisure.

"[We] definitely want to make sure that people can still be stylish and affordable," the co-owner said.

"A lot of people are liking our casual wear, which is not something you would wear to go to the gym, but more like elevated casual."

Customers can also find designer-inspired sweaters, faux fur coats, bags, accessories, blankets, and dress gowns.

The store's puffer jackets have also been a hit so far, and they carry knick knacks that could be well-suited for stocking stuffers, Thinda said.

"Of course, being able to touch and feel an outfit and gift it to someone. I don't think anything really beats that experience."

Though Stella + Rose has only been in Osoyoos for over a month, the owners said the warm welcome they've received from locals has been heartwarming.

"To be very honest, we've never had this kind of close connection with with people and customers," Thinda said.

"It's very new to us — for someone to walk in and call us by name, and for us to be able to do the same thing. That's been very rewarding."