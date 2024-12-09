249766
249802
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Create your own holiday centrepiece with a pro arranger at Gather Bookshop in Oliver

DIY holiday centrepieces

- | Story: 521845

Crafters and book worms alike can try their hands at creating their very own centrepiece for the holidays just before Christmas.

At 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, attendees will gather at Gather Book shop in the Oliver District Wine Village for the event.

"Bring your vessel (bowl or small planter, no more than 6”d and 6"h), and we will supply the holiday greens, florals, and supplies to create a centrepiece for your coffee, entrance, or dining table," reads the event listing.

The event will be hosted by a floral designer of over 20 years, who will be sharing a step-by-step process for professional quality table centrepieces.

"Enjoy a glass of de-alcoholized sparkling wine by Drink Glimmer Wine and holiday treats," continues the event listing.

Additionally, participants will receive a 10 per cent discount on Gather Books & Lovely Things following the workshop.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

235356


245689
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227284


Real Estate
5085071
1985 Abbott Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$998,000
more details
235356






Send us your News Tips!


250351


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Clyde
Clyde South Okanagan BC SPCA >


249713


246170
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
246403
248548