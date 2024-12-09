Create your own holiday centrepiece with a pro arranger at Gather Bookshop in Oliver

Photo: Gather Bookshop

Crafters and book worms alike can try their hands at creating their very own centrepiece for the holidays just before Christmas.

At 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, attendees will gather at Gather Book shop in the Oliver District Wine Village for the event.

"Bring your vessel (bowl or small planter, no more than 6”d and 6"h), and we will supply the holiday greens, florals, and supplies to create a centrepiece for your coffee, entrance, or dining table," reads the event listing.

The event will be hosted by a floral designer of over 20 years, who will be sharing a step-by-step process for professional quality table centrepieces.

"Enjoy a glass of de-alcoholized sparkling wine by Drink Glimmer Wine and holiday treats," continues the event listing.

Additionally, participants will receive a 10 per cent discount on Gather Books & Lovely Things following the workshop.